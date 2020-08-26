Coronavirus US: Brooklyn venues ‘host weddings with over 200’

Banquet halls in one Brooklyn neighborhood allegedly continue to host large Haisidic Jewish weddings despite the state’s cap of 50 people at social gatherings, according to local reports.

At least three catering venues in Borough Park appeared to be hosting weddings with more than 200 guests on Monday night alone, the New York Post reports.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called out Borough Park last week after 16 new coronavirus cases there were linked to a local wedding.

He sent in a testing and tracing team to crackdown on the illegal large events but some catering venues in the area are still allegedly defying the order.

According to the Post, Hasidic Jewish wedding parties with around 200 people were being hosted at the Torah Vyirah Hall, the Ateres Chaya Hall and the Ohr Hachaim Viznitz Hall on Monday night.

The three venues are located along a ten-block stretch of 53rd and 54th streets.

It was reported that the windows of Torah Vyriah were covered with paper to prevent anyone from seeing in, yet they witnessed cars pulling up to the side door and dropping off people in formal attire.

A waiter at the event told the Post there was around 200 people inside.

The windows were also allegedly blacked out at Ateres Chaya, it was reported, with guests entering the venue through a back door.

The Post claimed about 20 men and boys were seen dancing in a room in the third venue, Ohr Hachaim Viznitz, where others were outside unloading gifts.

The manager of Torah Vyriah confirmed Monday’s wedding but insisted that strict safety measures were kept in place and that the event complied with the 50-person restriction.

‘We’re keeping strong the guidelines. It’s very hard for us, but that’s what we’re doing,’ Yoeli Landau told the Post.

‘We are paying especially for security at the door … We’re washing and everything.’

The other two venues denied the wedding parties, however.

‘There’s no weddings here. This is a school building. We have occasionally fundraising, dinner parties,’ a man at Ohr Hachaim Viznitz said. ‘You work for de Blasio? I don’t have to give you any info.’

City officials confirmed Wednesday that two violations are being issued to a catering hall in Borough Park for serving food without a permit and for breaking the limit on gatherings. It will result in a total of $2,000 in fines.

The catering hall in question was not identified.

‘We desperately want to avoid a larger outbreak in the five boroughs. That’ll take all of us working together to stay safe, across every neighborhood,’ mayoral spokesman Mitch Schwartz said.

‘The state-mandated gathering limits are clear. If some businesses have the wrong idea, we’ll take action: first by educating and urging compliance, and then by issuing summonses if necessary. We’re not going to let COVID-19 surge again.’

In his press briefing on Wednesday morning, de Blasio again noted his concern about cases in Borough Park and said that a hyper-local testing strategy continues to focus on the neighborhood.

He added that officials were focusing on specific blocks to increase testing and raise awareness among residents.

It came after he revealed last week that a sudden spike in cases had been ‘linked to a recent wedding — a large wedding, in fact — in the community’.

The mayor vowed to end any gatherings breaching the 50-person cap and said the Health Department would focus on catering halls ‘to let them know those standards must be kept’.

Pictures had previously emerged of an August 6 wedding party at the Eminence Hall in Borough Park where guests were shown crowded together and not wearing masks.

As officials ramped up testing and tracing in Borough Park and in nearby Sunset Park, infection rates have now decreased to a seven-day rolling average of 2.5 percent.

This remains significantly higher than NYC’s overall infection rate, which was .83 percent on Wednesday.

‘We’re seeing a fuller picture, and it’s a better picture,’ de Blasio said Wednesday. ‘That additional testing allowed us to get a fuller picture and also encourage folks who did need to safely separate to do so.

‘We see results that give us some comfort. The test and trace effort is going further in that community.’

He did not specifically address the reports of large weddings continuing in the neighborhood.

New York Gov. Andrew threatened to intervene, however, if de Blasio doesn’t do more to bring them to an end.

‘In the case of New York City if there’s any evidence, or plans of weddings that would violate the law they should forward those complaints to the NYPD or the mayor. If the mayor is not doing any enforcement actions then the state will,’ Cuomo said during his own press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

‘We’ve had super spreader events in New Rochelle with the Jewish community, we’ve had them in the Catholic community. The virus does not discriminate by religious or racial lines, right? This is an equal opportunity situation. So we police it in every circumstance,’ he added.

‘We don’t have any evidence that it’s worse in the Hasidic community, we haven’t gotten those complaints. If we do we will follow up and investigation.

‘Whether it’s young people at a bar or religious people at a wedding it’s the same thing to me. It’s ignorant, it’s disrespectful and it violates the law.’

Reports of the illegal weddings come after a New York couple were blocked from having their wedding with 175 guests on Saturday when a judge postponed a ruling on the state’s 50 person limit Friday.

Pamella Giglia and Joe Durolek, as well as another couple, sued this summer, saying it was unfair to restrict attendance to 50 at weddings — which are classed as religious ceremonies — when some restaurants could have more people.

A federal judge in Syracuse ruled in the couples’ favor August 7.

The other couple, Jenna DiMartile and Justin Crawford, married shortly after with around 115 guests at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Akron, where Giglia and Durolek’s wedding also was planned.

But on Friday Giglia and Durolek were forced to postpone their Saturday wedding after a federal appellate judge in Manhattan granted a state request that effectively blocked their nuptials.

A couple were effectively blocked from having their wedding at Arrowhead Golf Club in Akron, pictured, Saturday after a judge postponed a ruling on the state’s 50 person limit

The order from Judge Denny Chin, of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, leaves New York’s 50-person rule in place at least until a panel of appeals judges can hear arguments, which couldn’t happen before the planned celebration.

NY State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a court filing that allowing 175 guests at the Durolek-Giglia wedding could compromise the state’s efforts to avoid a resurgence of the virus that has killed over 25,000 New Yorkers, the highest death toll of any U.S. state.

Giglia and Durolek’s lawyer, Phillip Oswald, noted the order came after lengthy court hearings and lower court rulings in the duo’s favor.

‘It is unfortunate,’ Oswald said in an email Saturday, that ‘a single judge from the appellate court cavalierly issued a two-page, four-paragraph order that prevented this couple from having their wedding in a manner that is no more risky than going to a restaurant, gym, museum, etc.’

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 228,788 coronavirus cases in New York City. There were also 19,029 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 4,637 probable deaths.

As of midnight Monday, there had been 430,774 coronavirus cases in New York state and 25,297 deaths.

There were 629 news cases Monday, the last time the figures were updated, with more than 67,000 tested that day.