Coronavirus: Usain Bolt tests positive after hosting party

The world’s fastest man and eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, has become the latest sporting figure to test positive for coronavirus.

Bolt’s positive test is coming few days after hosting a lavish 34th birthday.

According to Aljazeera, Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100-metre and 200-metre sprints had tested positive.

There were confusing reports initially when Bolt himself took his twitter handle to douse tension that he is still awaiting the result of his test and not yet positive as widely reported.

He said: “I woke up like everybody else, checked social media and saw where it was saying that I am confirmed to have COVID-19,”

“I did a test on Saturday to leave the island because I have work.

“I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

“Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

“Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine, and take it easy.

“Just to let people know, be safe out there.”

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

While nobody was able to catch up with Bolt on the race tracks, COVID-19 has caught up with the legend who remains the only sprinter to have won the 100-metre and 200-metre golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016).

There are fears there might be a handful of other positive tests for other sporting personalities that attended Bolt’s birthday party.

Among those who attended the party was Manchester City star and England national team football player, Raheem Sterling, who has been advised to self-isolate after his possible exposure.

Leon Bailey and entertainers Ding Dong, Christopher Martin and Munga Honourable were also at the weekend party

There are more than 1,500 reported cases of coronavirus in Jamaica, with 694 active cases and 16 deaths.