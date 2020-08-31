It Has Been Prophesied TrumP Will win US election – Dr Stella Immanuel

Dr. Stella Immanuel, the controversial woman who took the world by storm in July when she claimed that Hydroxychloroquine is the potential cure for Coronavirus, has said it has been prophesied that President Donald Trump will win the forthcoming US presidential poll.

The US goes to poll to vote in a new president on 3 November 2020. Immanuel has been dubbed a die-hard fan of Trump, which was why her claims that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for the coronavirus, were punctured.

The world moved against her as fake. She was branded as simply playing the Trump’s card, who had once touted hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Coronavirus.

On Monday, Immanuel took to her tweeter page to declare her support for Trump’s re-election.

Immanuel, who claimed to be a preacher and a pastor said plainly that Trump was going to win, saying she saw it and that it had been prophesied.

“Thinking to myself today. President Trump is going to win. I saw it and it has been prophesied.

“The loony left will need Xanax, Ativan, or straight up Haldol because they will lose their minds completely. Stock up on food, essentials, and armo for a storm before the calm,” she tweeted.

Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel is a Cameroonian-American physician, author, and pastor. She emigrated to the United States after completing her medical education in Nigeria, and currently practices at a private clinic in Texas.

As the founder of a charismatic religious organization, Fire Power Ministries, she has made various fringe claims about other medical conditions, especially as it relates to human sexuality including that endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, and sexually transmitted infections are caused by spirit spouses. She has also endorsed a number of conspiracy theories, including the involvement of space aliens and the Illuminati in manipulating society and government.

