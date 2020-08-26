Corrections & Clarifications

High Court report
On August 25th, we published a court report relating to a care order application in respect of a child.
In reporting on the information provided to the court, in the editing process and in references to the case on social media, it was not the intention of The Irish Times to imply the victim was in any way culpable.
We apologise for this error.
