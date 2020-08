[RFI] As Côte d’Ivoire celebrates its 60 years of independence, President Alassane Ouattara announced that he will seek a third mandate by standing in presidential elections due in three months. The opposition has reacted angrily to what they call an unconstitutional move.

The post Cote d’Ivoire: Ouattara to Run for Third Term, Opposition United in Protest appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...