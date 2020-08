[allAfrica] Cape Town — During a national address on Thursday, President Alassane Ouattara announced that he would be a candidate for a third term.

The post Cote d’Ivoire: President Ouattara Announces He’s Running for Third Term appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Cote d’Ivoire: President Ouattara Announces He’s Running for Third Term appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...