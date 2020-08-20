Couple Discovers Mysterious Box in New House That Changes Their Lives Forever

This Ohio couple had been trying to give their home a makeover when they found a box that they never suspected was hiding in the ‘40s house. After they were done renovating the first and second stories, it was time for them to fix the basement.

They were intrigued by the box they found and started looking into matters some more. However, they had no idea they would need to get in touch with the FBI for what they would find.

They had no idea that it was going to be the start of an adventure that they would never forget. You see, it all started when they had to get rid of the plywood

They hacked at the walls when the husband found a bunch of graffiti down there. However, the coupled did not have any idea that the basement was hiding more secrets than just markings on the wall.

The homeowner was shocked when he found all kinds of drawings and writings on the wall after he removed the wallpaper. At the time, he did not know that this was barely the tip of the iceberg! What else was the house hiding from him?

He also found an object lying between the subfloor and the ceiling. This man wanted to take a better look at it, but he had a hard time doing so. After all, it was stuck between the rafters very snugly. He had to use all of his strength to take it out of there.

The owner of the house could not focus on anything but the renovation project. He just kept working by hammering on and then cleaning the area. Aside from that, he also recorded the journey with a camera.

As he started to work on the ceiling, part of the wall had been demolished to an extent. As he kept going, he saw that there was something in there. The bulk turned out to be a box.

Why was this green and grey piece of luggage there? You do not have to be a genius to figure out that someone wanted it to remain unfound. The homeowner was also shocked by how much it weighed.

There was something warning him to be very careful with it. He was so excited by the possibilities that the suitcase contained. Well, we would be too! What was he going to find inside this mysterious box?

He called his wife to tell her about it and waited until she returned home. After all, he wanted to share the big reveal with her. On top of that, it was important to have a backup and witness just in case.

Even though it was rather small in size, he knew that it must be carrying huge secrets. The man started to think about all the things that it might have. One thing was for sure – this box must have been hiding something important or valuable!

It had been mind-boggling to stumble into something like this. He was very excited to check out what was hiding inside of it. As soon as his wife returned home, he told her all about his discovery.

We bet that this was the most exciting thing that has happened to him in a while. It felt like Christmas since he had to unwrap a mysterious box! The couple got together and wondered what might be inside.

What could possibly be inside? Maybe they would find jewelry or cards in there. They decided to lower their expectations. After all, they did not want to be disappointed if it only had old sports cards.

Together, the couple opened the box. They were not particularly impressed at first. After all, they only found rectangular objects wrapped in wax paper. Was this all? This was not what they expected the bag to contain.

At last, it all started to make so much more sense when they took out the rectangular objects. What did the pieces of wax paper have inside of them? They were holding something there, but what could it be?

He then took off the waxy paper from the objects. After unwrapping it, he saw that it actually held cash inside. To be specific, it was a thick stack made up of $20 bills. Mind you, it was the first one of many.

They started to inspect the bills even more closely and noticed that these were old money. However, they were in shock by how much money there was. But who would have stashed it all down there?

“These are all twenties! There may be a couple thousand here! We are freaking out at this point,” he said when he spoke to reporters. “This doesn’t happen to us! What do we do? Where are the cameras?”

They could not wait to unwrap the rest of the bundles. Were they going to contain the same amount of money? It was possible that they would have more or less, of course. At any rate, they were thrilled.

Of course, they remained hopeful that the rest of the bundles would contain the same thing. We are sure they felt excited as they unveiled the other ones. They did not find $20 bills this time, however. No, they found $50 and $100 bills.

“The second package didn’t have any twenties. It was all fifties! What is going on here? There could be 5 grand here! Wait! The third package is 100s! This is out of control!” he narrated at a later period. There were plenty of questions running through their heads.

The couple just found a stack of mysterious bundles of cash in the house. In the beginning, they found it funny. However, it soon dawned on them that this was no laughing matter. After all, they wanted to find out who hid the money and why they did such a thing.

Where could all the money have come from? It was clear that the bills came from a long time ago, from the ‘20s and the ‘30s. Among the questions that they had, they also had to count all the money.

They looked into it some more. Soon enough, one thing became clear to both the man and woman. The money and suitcase were very old. What could they do to find out more about the current situation?

They took the bundles of cash out of the suitcase and found something that would clarify a number of things. There was a newspaper lying at the bottom. The date helped answer some of their questions!

