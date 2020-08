Court dissolves 13-year-old marriage as wife starves husband of sex

The President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Chief Ademola, Odunade, on Friday dissolved a 13 year-old marriage between one Abidemi Dada, an engineer, and Opeyemi over sex starvation and lack of respect.

He awarded custody of the first two children to the petitioner and asked the respondent to take the other two.

“This court did everything possible to keep the couple together, but none of you was willing to shift your position.

“It is my advice to men and women and even already married people to learn how to exercise voluntary control over their temperament,” the arbitrator said.

Abidemi who lived in Oke-Ado, on March 19 filed the suit, arguing that his wife had starved him of sex and disrespected him.

”She refused to abide by the court’s earlier advise to change. She has continuously neglected her role as a wife.

“Things went from bad to worse. She moved out of my room and sleeps in another bedroom. She has also refused to take care of our three children.

“When she complained of some health challenge to me, I took her to the University Teaching Hospital (UCH) for treatment and the Doctor informed me that she was okay again.

“In fact, Opeyemi told me that she felt like stabbing me to death, I don’t want to die before my time, my lord,” Abidemi said.

Opeyemi, who resides in Oke-bola area in Ibadan consented to the suit and did not deny any of the allegations leveled against her.

She submitted that her actions were intentional and for her sanity. (NAN)

