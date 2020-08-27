Daily News

Court nullifies Maguire’s assault conviction, orders full retrial

Harry Maguire’s guilty conviction of assault and attempted bribery after a brawl in Mykonos, Greece have been nullified following an appeal against his 21 month suspended sentence. There will be a full retrial, reports joe.co.uk.

A Manchester United statement read: “An appeal against yesterday’s verdict was lodged this morning by Harry’s legal team. In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing of an appeal extinguishes the initial court verdict and nullifies the conviction.

“The appeal has been accepted and will lead to a full retrial in a more senior court. This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“Accordingly, he is not subject to any international travel restrictions.”




