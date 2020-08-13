Daily News

Court orders restrain sale of Shoprite

A Nigerian firm, AIC Limited, has warned potential investors against taking over the Nigerian subsidiary of Africa’s biggest supermarket chain, South African-owned Shoprite. Shoprite last Monday said it was looking at selling all “or a majority stake” in its operations in Nigeria after 15 years. Shoprite said lockdown restrictions because of coronavirus had affected its […]

