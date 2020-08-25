Court orders substituted service on Buni, others in suit against dissolution of APC’s NWC

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni. Photo: TWITTER/BUNIMEDIA

A Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, ordered substituted service of summon on Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni in a suit challenging the dissolution of Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered that the summons for the governor, being the APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman, be pasted at the entrance of the national secretariat of APC in Wuse area of Abuja.

The order followed complaints by the plaintiff in the matter, Kalu Kalu Agu, that the respondents had been evading service of court summons since they got wind of the suit.

Others who are also affected by the order on substituted service are: Governor Sani Bello, Senator Ken Nnamani, Isiaka Oyebola, Dr James Lalu, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Akinyemi Olaide, David Leon, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Ismail Ahmed and Senator Akpan Udoedehe.

In a short ruling after an exparte motion was argued by the plaintiff on behalf of himself, Justice Taiwo ordered that the originating summons and other processes in the matter be served on third to 14th defendants by posting the same on the gate of the APC headquarters in Abuja, since the party is the second defendant in the matter.

The judge further ordered that the service, when effected by the court bailiff, should be deemed good and proper.

He accordingly adjourned hearing in the matter to September 4.

Kalu, an APC youth leader in Abia State, is challenging the powers of the National Executive Council (NEC) to sack the national leaders of the party barely two years out of their constitutionally guaranteed four year term of office.

In the suit, the plaintiff is asking for an order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, setting aside the dissolution of the NWC by APC’s NEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa last month.

He is also praying the court for an order restraining the national caretaker committee members led by Buni from parading themselves as national officers of the APC and from usurping the functions of the party’s NWC.

The plaintiff also prayed the court for an order restraining the caretaker committee from putting into effect the resolution of the APC’s NEC meeting passed on June 25, and for another order against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing, dealing with or relating with the caretaker panel in whatever guise to usurp the functions of the NWC.