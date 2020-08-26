Court remands 2 men in Prision over armed robbery, attempted murder

An Obafemi Owode Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday remanded two men– Feranmi Ajimosun, 33, and Awotile Samuel, 35,– in a correctional centre for allegedly robbing a motorcyclist and attempting to kill him

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted murder.

The Police Prosecutor, Adekunle Opayemi, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 29 at about 7:00pm on the Ofada Mowe-Road in Ogun.

Opayemi said the defendants conspired and robbed one Akinola Adenekan of his Bajaj motorcycle valued at N240,000.

According to him, Feranmi, the first defendant, had boarded the motorcycle from Oniyanrin in Mowe and asked the complaint to take him to Ofada-Mowe area.

On the way, Feranmi asked him to pick the second defendant, Awotile, who he said was his friend.

“On the express way, Feranmi from behind suddenly held the complainant (Akinola) on the neck and twisted it.

” While the complainant was struggling with him, he brought out a cutlass and gave the complainant a cut on the forehead,” he said.

He said the duo subsequently ran way with the motorcycle and were later arrested by the police after the complainant identified where one of them was working.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 6(b),1(2)(a) and 320 of the Armed Robbery Prohibition Act, 2004.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

The Magistrate, Omotayo Odubanjo, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre pending receipt of legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Meanwhile, An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 19-year-old man, Ismaila Mustapha, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, over alleged defilement of his neighbour’s three daughters.

The police charged Mustapha, who resides in Agege with defilement.

However, the court did not take Mustapha’s plea following the motion by the Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, that the matter should be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, ordered for Mustapha’s remand in Kirikiri Correctional Centre and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file to the DPP for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for mention.

Ogunleye told the court that Mustapha committed the offence sometime in March at his residence.

He alleged that Mustapha defiled three sisters.

The offence, Ogunleye said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment if he is found guilty

