Court remands businessman for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 35-year-old businessman, Charles Godwin, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Godwin, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kirikiri, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). ‘I got father’s permission to rape, impregnate teenage daughters’

Nwaka ordered the police to return the case file to the DPP.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 4, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Godwin, who resides at No. 19, Alhaji Jinadu St., Afro media, Okokomaiko, Lagos, was charged with defilement.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, alleged that Godwin committed the offence on Feb. 9, at 5.00pm at the above address.

He submitted that Godwin defiled the girl in his residence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes up to life imprisonment on conviction.

