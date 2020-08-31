Court remands man for alleged armed robbery

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo on Monday ordered the remand of a 22-year-old man, Tunde Agbaje to Ilesha Correctional Center for an alleged armed robbery of a petrol station manager.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Temitope Fatoba said Agbaje and others now at large, on 13th of August, 2020 at about 9:10 PM at Bova’s Filling Station, Agunbelewo, Osogbo did conspire amongst themselves to commit a felony to wit: Armed Robbery by arming themselves with guns and other dangerous weapons rob one Ademola Omitogun manager of Bovas Filling Station of a cash sum of N1.2million.

He noted that the offence is punishable under Section 1(1) (2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII Vol. 14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The plea of the defendant who does not have any legal representation was not taken.

The Magistrate, Mr. Isola Omisade ordered that he should be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Center and adjourned the case to 16 November 2020.