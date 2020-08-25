Court remands man for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Ismail Ganiu, 42, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She ordered that the defendant be kept in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who resides at the Ikotun area of Lagos, is being tried for alleged sexual assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Aug. 11 at his residence.

He said that the defendant sexually assaulted the girl by penetrating through her vaginal.

“The defendant called the girl into his apartment with the pretext of sending her on errands, but immediately she entered, he bolted the door, pushed her on his bed, and forcefully removed her clothes.

“The teenager struggled and tried to shout for help, but the defendant covered her mouth with cloth, and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

“After he was through with her, the girl rushed out of his room and raised alarm, and the defendant was apprehended and handed over to the police,” Ogunleye told the court.

The sexual penetration violates Section 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and is punishable with up to life imprisonment.

The case has been adjourned until Sept. 9 for mention.

NAN

Vanguard