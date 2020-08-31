Court remands man over alleged sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 40-year-old man, Folarin Rafiu, charged with alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl.

Rafiu, who resides at Ojodu area of Lagos, is charged with indecent treatment of a child.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Rafiu, ordered the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She ordered that Rafiu be kept in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending DPP advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 18 at his residence.

He said that the defendant sexually molested the minor.

Ogunleye said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that indecent treatment of a child attracts seven years jail term.