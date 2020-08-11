Court stops Ondo Assembly from suspending lawmaker who refused to sign impeachment notice against Ajayi

By Dayo Johnson

An Akure High Court has restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly and the Speaker; Rt Hon. David Oleyeloogun from suspending the lawmaker representing Ese- Odo constituency Hon Success Torhukerhijo.

Torhukerhijo who was expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his ward for not signing the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor; Hon Agboola Ajayi sought the protection of the court from being suspended from his legislative duties.

Four lawmakers including the Deputy Speaker; Hon Ogundeji Iroju, the only woman; Favour Tomomowo and the only Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) member in the Assembly, Hon Tomide Akinribido and Wale Williams have been suspended for their refusal to sign the impeachment notice against the state Deputy Governor.

Another lawmaker, Hon. Akinribido representing Ondo West Constituency under ZLP was suspended last week and a committee was set up to investigate Hon Torhukerhijo over his alleged castigation of the assembly over the impeachment process and asked to report back to the house.

For the fear that he may be suspended like his other lawmakers who have sympathy for Ajayi, Torhukerhijo sought the protection of the court from being suspended.

However, an order ex-parte was granted him by Justice Ademola Bola who consequently restrained the Assembly, Speaker, their officers, agents and servants from suspending the lawmaker as a member of the House.

The order was also served with a motion on notice as well as an originating summons.

In the order granted by Justice Bola, the court upon hearing Mr. Dipo Torhukerhijo, counsel for the Applicant restrained the Defendants/Respondents, their officers, servants and agents from suspending the claimant or by any means howsoever called prevent the applicant from performing his Constitutional duties or any legislative function as a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this suit.

Also, the court restrained the Defendants/Respondents, their officers, agents and servants from stopping the benefits or other entitlements of the Claimant as an elected member of the House of Assembly pending the determination of the motion on notice.

