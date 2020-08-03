COVID-19: 41 confirmed cases discharged in Kwara

Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara state government has said that no fewer than 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discharged in the state.

This, according to the government, brings the total number of discharged cases to 311 in the state.

The latest was contained in the state government daily chart of COVID-19 cases.

The chart equally indicated that as at August 2nd, 2020 five confirmed cases were also recorded in the state.

The state put the number of deaths so far recorded since the first index case at 19.

The chart also put the total number of tests so far carried out at 3,522 and total of number of negative tests at 2,686.

Others include number of confirmed cases- 786; number of active cases- 456 and number of pending cases- 50.

