Covid-19 : Chelsea players test positive

Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports in British media.

The reports did not name the players and Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in the training.

Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said.

Frank Lampard’s side, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Brighton on Sept 14.

Meanwhile As a result of Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for coronavirus, Chelsea announced through a statement on Thursday that the club would partially close the training facility.

The club noted that those who had made contact with the teenage winger — a group that includes the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff — are being told isolate themselves in line with the health guidelines the British government has produced.

Chelsea’s statement added that anyone who didn’t have close contact with Callum will return to work soon. While the quarantine is happening, the men’s team building will remain closed.

That portion of the facility is one of several separate areas of the training ground, meaning the remainder of it, including Stamford Bridge and other club facilities, will operate normally.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first player in the Premier League to have a confirmed case of the virus. COVID-19 has caused league closures in Italy, France and Spain as the World Health Organization recently elevated it to a pandemic.

There have been over 130,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Over 69,000 people have recovered, while it has been fatal to just under 5,000.

Like this: Like Loading...