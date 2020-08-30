COVID-19 claims 2, as Nigeria records 138 new cases

By Chioma Obinna

Two persons died of COVID-19 on Sunday, as Nigeria recorded 138 new cases of the disease.

The cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, were reported from 14 states.

ALSO READ: NCDC certifies molecular laboratory in Bayelsa

The states include Plateau-55, Lagos-15, Ebonyi-11, Oyo-11, Abia-8, Anambra-7, FCT-7, Rivers-7, Kaduna-6, Ondo-5, Kwara-3, Bauchi-1, Benue-1, and Edo-1.

NCDC stated that “till date, the country has recorded 53,865 confirmed cases; 41,513 discharged and 1,013 deaths in the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

VANGUARD