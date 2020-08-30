Daily News

COVID-19 claims 2, as Nigeria records 138 new cases

By
0
Post Views: Visits 30

COVID-19 cases in Nigerai

By Chioma Obinna

Two persons died of COVID-19 on Sunday, as Nigeria recorded 138 new cases of the disease.

The cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, were reported from 14 states.

ALSO READ: NCDC certifies molecular laboratory in Bayelsa

The states include Plateau-55, Lagos-15, Ebonyi-11, Oyo-11, Abia-8, Anambra-7, FCT-7, Rivers-7, Kaduna-6, Ondo-5, Kwara-3, Bauchi-1, Benue-1,  and Edo-1.

NCDC stated that “till date, the country has recorded 53,865 confirmed cases; 41,513 discharged and 1,013 deaths in the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

VANGUARD

Chinese loans and our sovereignty (1)

Previous article

FG to inject over N600bn into agriculture for food security — Nanono

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News