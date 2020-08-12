As chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA dies of complications

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the early hours Wednesday, when the Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, LCDA of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Oke, reportedly died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

It was gathered that Oke, a second-term council boss, who had been sick for a while and recuperating suddenly took ill and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. before he gave up the ghost in the early hours Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

According to a source, Oke, who contracted COVID-19 recently, was receiving treatment at the Gbagada Isolation Centre until his case became critical and he had to be moved to St. Nicholas Hospital where he died early this morning. (Wednesday).

The latest death will make it the third casualties of council bosses who died of COVID-19 complications in the state.

A senior official of the council who preferred anonymity confirmed the death, saying, “We lost our chairman to the cold hand of death this morning (Wednesday) due to COVID-19 complications. It’s so sad.”

Reacting to the demise, Chairman of Conference 57, a group of 57 council chairmen in Lagos, Mrs Omolola Essien, expressed shock, describing it as “sad and unfortunate.”

Vanguard

The post COVID -19 claims 3rd council boss in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...