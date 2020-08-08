COVID-19: Enactus restrategises for greater transformation in its competition

By Moses Nosike

Enactus Nigeria, a global non-profit organization dedicated to enabling human progress by providing participating undergraduates the training, linkages and other resources they need to become innovative, courageous, committed and values-driven business leaders with a head for business and a heart for the world.

In total compliance to FG rules and regulation on COVID-19, this year’s Enactus event is taking place online in the next two weeks with proper arrangement to make the event a success.

Speaking, the Country Director of Enactus, Michael Ajayi , said, “As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and also adapt to, or create, the new normal, we are reminded of the words of Socrates:

“The secret of change is to focus all your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” “At Enactus Nigeria, we are focused on advancing the Enactus mission and inspiring the world around us in this period of uncertainties, confusion and despair.

We recognize that while Enactus may not be on the front line of the current global health and economic crisis, its students are, and will be the front line of the recovery. Through their demonstrated ingenuity, courage and resilience, they will inspire hope and help shape how we revive and thrive in the new normal”.

READ ALSO: Group expresses dismay over poor governance in Kogi

According to Ajayi, our vision – to create a better, more sustainable world has never held more meaning than it does today. “That’s why we’re adapting quickly to reach more students and academic leaders, advance the goals of more partners, and work together to “build the new,” rather than “fight the old.

In view of this, as we continue to re-strategise and reposition the organization and our programmes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are quite excited to announce today, the transformation of the Enactus Nigeria national competition into a truly Global and Online + Live-streaming Event to hold between August 19 and 20, 2020!

He said that this decision was reached in consideration of the existing travel and gathering restrictions, health risks associated with large gatherings this period and also to enable the Enactus network in Nigeria collectively rise up to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and inspire the Enactus students, and other stakeholders, to remain resolute pursuing their dreams in spite of the challenges they may be confronted with.

“Being an online + live-streaming event, the national competition creates tremendous opportunities for Enactus Nigeria to engage a bigger, broader and more global audience. This is why we are setting our sights high, expecting to draw a minimum of 50,000 participants from across the country and the rest of the world.

You too can help achieving this goal by sharing this information within your personal network! We are quite happy about this change, and are looking forward to it with great excitement and expectations”.

Ajayi specially appreciates all their partners for their continued support over the years. “A special mention to African Capital Alliance Foundation, ACT Foundation, Seplat Nigeria, Sahara Group, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Axa Mansard, KPMG, GTBANK, FCMB, Lekoil, US Embassy SC Johnson, First Bank, Coca-Cola, Nestle, BIC Nigeria, etc.

VANGUARD

The post COVID-19: Enactus restrategises for greater transformation in its competition appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post COVID-19: Enactus restrategises for greater transformation in its competition appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...