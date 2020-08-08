COVID-19 exposed incompetence of governments- MceeDon

Adenike Fagbemi

Talented musician Mc McDonald Onwusuruaka popularly called by MceeDon, has stated the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the incompetence of most elected leaders in Nigeria.

“Nigeria was one of the countries in the world that handled the outbreak quite well but the government, especially the governors, could have done better for the masses.

“The level of incompetence among Governors was widely exposed and it became obvious some of Governors were not experienced in approaching core issues with all seriousness.

“It was disheartening to discover that despite having qualified medical practitioners in Nigeria, there were only a few (I should say no) standard hospitals to tackle COVID-19.

“The restrictions on movements, ban on religious and social activities, partial and total lockdown of some states, social distancing, and other measures put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the government deserve to be applauded for taking such strong measures that were effective.

“However, it surprised me that all the Governors could not cater for at least 80% of their people. I read comments on social media and it shocked me when I saw claims that the federal government gave out expired rice that some governors rejected – this is a sign of unseriousness in Nigeria’s governance.

“To me, the Nigerian government failed the people in palliative distribution and providing for them while they couldn’t go to work, run their businesses and make money,” he stated.

He however praised Governors like Babajide Sanwo-Olu(Lagos); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Ben Ayade (Cross River) for protecting residents.

On approach of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, MceeDon said they were “fantastic”.

“NCDC and PTF were outstanding, they were swift and to some extent proactive. I followed NCDC’s update and how they made sure they passed information about COVID-19 to everyone at all levels, including those at the grassroots.

“The PTF too did very well but I believe if Nigeria had accurate data and correct population statistics of the people, they would have done better. I’ll say they were fantastic.”

