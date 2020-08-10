By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The principal of Methodist High school Ifaki Ekiti,ido Osi local government area of Ekiti state has been suspended for abandoning her duty post.

The State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi ordered the suspension of the principal over her absence when his entourage arrived the school for inspection on Sunday.

Fayemi had on Sunday the 9th of August gone round all the public schools across the state to ascertain the preparedness for yesterday’s (Monday, 10th August) resumption for SS3 students.

Fayemi had during the exercise made an on -the- spot assessment to some Public Secondary Schools across the state to ascertain their compliance with COVID-19 protocols

On the governor’s entourage were the Hon Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Mr. Foluso Daramola, the coordinator of, Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Bolaji Aluko, and other top Government functionaries.

The Suspension order which was announced in a press statement on Monday, signed by the Assistant Director (Information) Mr. Kunle Adeniyi, for the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology read:

At Methodist Girls High School,Ifaki Ekiti, the Principal was not available to receive the Governor and his entourage and making the monitoring exercise impossible in the school in spite of the notice from the Ministry of Education Science and Technology.

“Arising from this defiant behavior, the Honorable Commissioner for Education Science and Technology has directed that the. Principal, should hand over the management of the school to the most Senior Vice Principal in the school and proceed on suspension with the immediate effect pending the conclusion of appropriate disciplinary action by the Teaching Service Commission.”

Vanguard

The post COVID-19: Fayemi suspends principal over absence from duty appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...