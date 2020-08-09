Covid-19 figures climb against health workers

There is a reported increase in COVID-19 infection among health workers. About 1,805 of them have been infected, according to the NCDC, and 1,022 resident doctors were exposed while 319 were confirmed with the disease as at July end. What do experts say?

There are concerns over the growing number of health workers infected with COVID-19 across the country.

The Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust on Sunday, said as at Wednesday, Nigeria recorded 1,805 cases of COVID-19 among health workers as at the end of July.

Our correspondent gathered that the number of health workers infected grew from 40 in April to 112 in May and 812 in June.

The health workers include doctors, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists and technicians, nurses, hygienists, physiotherapists and radiologists among others. Some of those infected include 29 officials of the NCDC who were infected as of June.

So far 1,022 resident doctors have been exposed to COVID-19 across the country. Out of this, 319 tested positive to the disease, 61 recovered while 14 died from the virus, according to the ‘State of Medical Doctors in Nigerian Health Institutions’ report released by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Thursday that about 10,000 health workers had been infected in Africa.

The organisation said it had trained more than 50,000 health workers to protect themselves and patients.

Situation across states

The number of infected health workers keeps increasing daily across the states. No fewer than 144 tested positive in Kaduna State in April, according to the Director, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Iliyasu Neyu. 16 of them are doctors.

102 health workers also tested positive in Nasarawa State. The chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Bulus Umaru Peter, told Daily Trust that he and Dr. Peter Idoko, the president of Association of Resident Doctors ( ARD ) were among those infected.

According to him, 77 of those affected were from public hospitals while 25 were from private hospitals.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that over 200 doctors in Lagos State have also been infected with COVID -19. 400 nurses and midwives were reportedly exposed while 30 were confirmed positive.

As a result of the large number of health workers infected with COVID-19, the Lagos State government has dedicated an isolation center for the management of health workers. The center, located at Agidingbi in Ikeja, is a two-story guest house with over 20 rooms on each floor.

Dr Wahab Egberongbe, a doctor who survived COVID-19, told our correspondent that as at four weeks ago when he left the center, over 60 health workers had been managed in the facility and more were being brought there daily.

In Kano, about 109 health workers including medical doctors and nurses have been infected since the outbreak of the disease in the state in April.

The chairman of the state chapter of the NMA, Dr Sanusi Mohammed Bala, said the state had almost five percent rate of infection among medical doctors alone with 64 positive cases and one death.

In Katsina, 104 health workers have contracted the virus. The state NMA chairman, Dr Nafiu Abdulaziz, said the union had to procure and distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to members to mitigate the infection rate.

The chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union, Munnir Suleiman, said the association was disturbed with the situation and had embarked on the sensitization of members across the 34 local government areas.

In Ogun State, 98 health workers were infected out of which three died. Two of the dead are doctors. Of the 98, 12 are doctors, while others are nurses and other categories of health workers.

In Sokoto, 24 health workers have been infected, including 19 doctors and five nurses. The Secretary of the NMA in the state, Dr Waziri Usman Muhammad and chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Sokoto Abdulmajid Bashir, confirmed the figure for their respective associations. The NMA secretary said at the early stage of COVID-19 in the state, many doctors were affected but none was infected in the last two to three weeks.

The Rivers State chairperson of the NMA, Dr Obelebra Adebiyi, said 22 doctors and 60 health workers were infected with COVID-19 in the state. She said the health workers were exposed to the virus because of inadequate personal protective equipment.

At least 17 health workers including 11 medical doctors and six other health workers tested positive to COVID-19 in Benue State. The state chairman of the NMA, Dr. Joseph Ngbea, said cases of infection among health workers had increased in the state.

“There is an increase in cases among health workers. One of our erudite professors just passed on because of coronavirus. That is Prof. Godwin Achinge, a professor of Medicine. A few other doctors are infected, some of them have recovered, “he said.

In Bauchi, 73 frontline health workers have been infected with COVID-19 including 14 doctors, 36 nurses and 23 medical and health workers. The chairman of the state branch of NMA, Dr Labaran Dattijo, said the 14 infected doctors who had been discharged work in the three isolation centres in the state.

Daily Trust’s findings revealed that 57 health workers had been infected with COVID-19 in Plateau State. 10 are doctors while 18 are nurses.

So far, not less than 35 medical doctors have tested positive to coronavirus in Kwara State. Dr. Kolade Solagberu, the state chairman of the NMA, said the situation had become very scary.

31 health workers have contracted COVID-19 in Borno State. Dr. Abdulhakeem Mamman Ngulde, the NMA Secretary in the state, said no health worker got the virus from the frontlines but from the index case or other contacts.

According to the chairman of the Niger State NMA, Dr. Abdullahi Jibril, 20 health workers have tested positive to the virus in, nine of them are doctors.

The Kebbi State chairman of the NMA, Dr. Mohammed Bala, told Daily Trust that the three medical doctors that contracted COVID-19 in the state had been treated and discharged.

Also, the state chairman of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives, Kelani Abdulwaliyu, said as at June, 42 nurses were exposed to the virus and seven were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, told Daily Trust that 24 health workers were infected with COVID-19 and had been treated and discharged.

The chairman of NMA in Taraba State, Dr Danga, said none of his members has been infected with coronavirus but a nurse said two of her colleagues were infected.

Why cases rise among doctors, others

Experts said doctors and other health workers got infected while attending to patients. They said they were being infected and dying from the virus as a result of lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

PPEs including garments, helmets, goggles, gloves and other equipment are worn to minimize exposure to diseases and other hazards, but are in short supply in Nigeria, exposing health workers in both government and private health care centres to danger of contracting infectious diseases.

They said other reasons include lack of adherence to safety measures by members of the public who then fall ill, go to hospitals with some of them hiding the true nature of their ailments thereby exposing health workers to the virus.

The experts said it was important for health personnel to be trained on disease infection, prevention and control. They also called on government to boost the morale of health workers with adequate PPEs, incentives, allowances and life insurance.

According to Dr Ckiwe Iheakweazu of the NCDC, there are various occupational risks that health workers face, as they respond to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. He said some of these are late recognition or suspicion of COVID-19 in patients, sub-optimal adherence to infection prevention and control measures such as hand hygiene practices and lack of or improper use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

He said: “This situation is not specific to Nigeria alone. In Ghana, over 2,000 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Ghana Health Service as at July 16. In Spain, about 6,500 health workers infections were reported in March. Unfortunately, this pandemic has really affected our frontline workers.

“We continue to work closely with the Department of Hospital Services of the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure that health workers are provided adequate PPE for their safety. We have also carried out training on infection prevention control (IPC) for health workers across the country. In addition, we developed an online IPC course to ensure this is accessible to health workers.”

The Lagos State chairman of the NMA, Dr Adenekan Tunji, said health workers need lots of PPE because they are constantly exposed.

Dr Wahab Egberongbe, who survived COVID-19, attributed the increase in number of infected health workers to unavailability of PPEs in some places and only a few in others.

“Few health workers are going for tests because many of them are asymptomatic. After I returned, some colleagues shared their symptoms which were similar to mine but they never went to the isolation center and they recovered,” he said.

A doctor who works with the Kwara State government and craves anonymity said many of the medical personnel were exposed to the virus while treating those supposedly having malaria.

He said, “The situation is bad now because each of those 35 infected medical personnel has at least 10 new contacts. You can do the arithmetic. Our job these days is risky, that is why we demand that government makes it safe for us and pays allowances.”

The chairman, NMA in Kano State, Dr Sanusi Mohammed Bala, said the infections were high in Kano during the peak period from mid-April to May because of lack of PPEs in hospitals and COVID-19 treatment and test centres.

He however noted that the trend had changed since May sequel to the federal government’s intervention through provision of adequate PPEs.

“There are three different factors that influenced the situation. The major reason in one centre was lack of protective equipment at that time. The other centre was because one doctor got infected and wasn’t diagnosed early so he kept interacting with other colleagues and that was how they developed the disease.

“In another centre it was because the arrangement or the set up was not properly placed, so you cannot easily separate who was infected from who was not infected, they interacted with the doctors and they (doctors) also got infected.”

The chairperson of the NMA in Rivers State, Dr Obelebra Adebiyi, also said health workers were exposed to the virus because of inadequate PPEs.

A nurse in one of the treatment centres also told our reporter that the number of health workers infected was on the increase because of lack of PPEs.

The chairman of the NMA in Kwara State, Dr Ismail Lawal, said the state government could only reciprocate efforts of health workers by improving their welfare packages, providing PPEs and enrolling them in insurance schemes.

Dr. Titus Dajel, the state chairman of NMA Plateau, said the workers were affected as a result of the nature of the Nigerian health system which lacks Community Ambulance System for people to use as their first point of call before arriving at hospitals.

According to the chairman, patients arrived hospitals without health workers having prior knowledge of their background. He said government should make protective equipment available for primary and general hospitals as well as supporting system for those in private practice. He said people should also adhere to the government’s safety measures.

The president, Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Dr Ebidimie-Divine Irole, appealed to the state’s COVID-19 task force to ensure adequate supply of PPEs to its members to prevent infection of health workers.

Dr Irole said with the recent upsurge in the spread of the coronavirus in the state, the state government should protect those battling to save lives by motivating them.

“We are still waiting for the implementation of the hazard allowance as announced by the federal government, we are very optimistic and hope that the state government extends the gesture to our counterparts at the state level,” she said.

When contacted, The chairman, Bauchi State branch of the NMA, Dr Labaran Dattijo, said the NMA had made frantic efforts insisting that doctors must be trained on handling COVID-19 patients, and provision of PPEs.

“Our contributions have yielded positive results because the state government in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) carried out series of trainings of frontline health workers, and all infections of our members happened in April, since then, no medical doctor was infected again. “

He added the state government had encouraged frontline health workers, especially doctors by giving them N50,000 and N30,000 weekly with pledges of health insurance.

How to curb infections –Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said health workers need to maintain a high index of suspicion of COVID-19 when they attend to patients to prevent getting infected. While applauding health workers on the frontlines, he said government would continue to provide them the necessary equipment.

“Frontline health workers must undertake refresher courses on Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) at intervals, remain vigilant in the line of duty and maintain a high index of suspicion for COVID-19,” he said.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, during his recent meeting with chief medical directors of public hospitals, reiterated the need for health workers to be educated on the consciousness of infection, prevention and control to further limit or eliminate infections.

On the way out, Dr Ihekeazu said it was important to note that health workers are also part of the community.

“They travel home and interact with people in situations where the virus can be transmitted. While most infections may be from health care settings, some are outside the hospital,” he said.

He urged all health workers to practice standard care precautions, adding; “Health workers should maintain the required distance where possible and wear appropriate PPEs while attending to any patient, irrespective of condition of the patient.”

Face does not prevent Covid-19 spread – Jibril

The chairman, Niger State NMA, Dr. Abdullahi Jibril, reiterated the need for people to take responsibility by following all protocols laid down by health personnel to stop community spread of the virus.

He, however, added that the face shield people are using does not help in preventing the spread of the virus, saying people should wear face masks, wash hands regularly with soap and water, and use hand sanitizers.

By Ojoma Akor (Abuja) Romoke W. Ahmad (Minna) Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad (Lafia) Ismail Adebayo (Ilorin) Victor Edozie (Port Harcourt) Hope Abah Emmanuel (Makurdi) Ado Abubakar Musa (Jos) Bassey Willie (Yenagoa) Hassan Ibrahim, (Bauchi) Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba (Kaduna) Habibu Umar Aminu (Katsina) Aliyu M. Hamagam (Birnin Kebbi) Risikat Ramoni (Lagos) Peter Moses (Ogun) Richard P. Ngbokai, (Kano) Nabob Ogbonna (Abakiliki) Magaji Isa Hunkuyi (Jalingo) Omirin Olatunji (Maiduguri) & Rakiya Muhammad (Sokoto)

