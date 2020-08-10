COVID-19: Five states account for 60% of cases – PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says five states account for 60 per cent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made this known on Monday in Abuja during the daily briefing on the pandemic.

Mustapha explained that “689 out of 774 local government areas reported a case; 85 local government areas in 20 states still remain with no testing done and no case reported; and 50 per cent of all cases are in 20 per cent of local government areas.”

The SGF added that “Nigeria, with 46,577 confirmed cases and 945 cumulative deaths, remains respectively the third and fourth highest in these parameters.

“As we emphasised at the last briefing, Nigeria is yet to reach the peak of the pandemic, therefore, the low test/case confirmation numbers coming out daily should not be misinterpreted to mean that we have overcome.

“We have over time ramped up testing but more needs to be done to raise the quantum of test per million.”

On the new phase of the eased lockdown, Mustapha noted that “as we progress in this new phase of the eased lockdown, continuous monitoring of global and national science and data remain the basis for strengthening our efforts to contain the virus.

“Key sectors that the PTF will be watching in addition to general level of compliance are the education and transportation sectors. Schools are gradually reopening, with the commencement of preparations for critical examinations.

“Guidelines have already been issued by the Federal Ministry of Education to stakeholders.

“​For the transportation sector, the PTF will continue to follow developments in railway and air transportation respectively. Nigerians and sector stakeholders are admonished to ensure compliance with the various non-pharmaceutical measures already in place.

“The PTF and the Federal Ministry of Aviation are working rapidly toward reopening international flights.”

He noted that the PTF would also be looking at the issue of Risk Communication and Community Engagement, as messaging and consultations shall be intensified to drive the level of awareness and compliance to the wider population using mediums and platforms that were most effective.

