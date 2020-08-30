Covid-19 Forces 100,000 Venezuelan Migrants Back to Broken Country

CHOCONTÁ, Colombia—Haggard and hungry, Nelson Torrelles took a midmorning breather at a truck stop after walking for hours with his wife and 5-year-old daughter along a Colombian highway leading back to their home in Venezuela. Three hundred more miles, many to be covered on foot, remained.

The Torrelles family are among the five million Venezuelans who have since 2014 fled their country, escaping hunger, crime, unemployment and an authoritarian regime. More than 100,000 of these migrants have opted to return to Venezuela…