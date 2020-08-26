COVID-19 forces indefinite postponement of Ikogosi marathon

The Ikogosi Marathon 2020, which was initially scheduled for September 26, has been postponed indefinitely. The postponement is coming on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic that has placed a ban on sporting events for participants and spectators across the world.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Mr Seun Labiran, Managing Director, Ikogosi Marathon Initiative, the body that organises the annual activity, the decision to cancel the event “was influenced by the Ekiti State government’s guidelines on COVID-19 and our commitment to ensure that our races are conducted with utmost consideration of the health risks participants will be exposed to.”

Continuing, Labiran said: “We will keep the public updated on the revised date of the race pending when it is safe for large gatherings. We regret any inconveniences caused by this decision.”



The maiden edition of the race was won by Sadjo Ismael from Cross River State in December 2019.

Ismael defeated over 4,000 other athletes to the finish line to win the N1m star prize in an impressive time of 30 minutes 40seconds. The Ikogosi Marathon is organised in partnership with the Ekiti State government.

