Covid-19 : Hong Kong reports ‘first case’ of reinfection

A 33-year-old man living in Hong Kong has been reinfected with Covid-19 for the second time this year.

Hong Kong scientists are reporting the case of a healthy man in his 30s who became reinfected with coronavirus four and a half months after his first bout.

He is the “first case” documented of getting coronavirus twice.

He had symptoms the first time, but no obvious symptoms the second time, the team at the University of Hong Kong reported Monday.

The pre-print study – which the University of Hong Kong said has been accepted for publication in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases – found that the man’s second case of Covid-19 occurred 142 days after the first.

During his first episode of illness, the patient had a cough, sore throat, fever and headache for three days, according to the study. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 26.

Then during his second episode, the patient was returning to Hong Kong from traveling in Spain via the United Kingdom, and he tested positive during his entry screening at the Hong Kong airport on August 15, the researchers said. The man was hospitalized again but remained asymptomatic, CNN reports.

“The patient got re-infected 4.5 months after the first infection. Therefore, it shows that for this patient, the immunity induced by the first infection is short lasting,” Dr. Kelvin Kai-Wang To of the University of Hong Kong, who worked on the study, said in an email to CNN.

They say genome sequencing shows the two strains of the virus are “clearly different”, making it the world’s first proven case of reinfection.

The World Health Organization warns it is important not to jump to conclusions based on the case of one patient.

And experts say reinfections may be rare and not necessarily serious.

There have been more than 23 million cases of coronavirus infection around the world.

Those infected develop an immune response as their bodies fight off the virus which helps to protect them against it returning.

The strongest immune response has been found in the most seriously ill patients.

But it is still not clear how strong this protection or immunity is – or how long it lasts.

And the World Health Organization said larger studies over time of people who had previously had coronavirus were needed to find out more.

