The Kwara State Government has received N100million World Bank grant to strengthen the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the fund was channeled through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after the state had met certain criteria.

It added that the disbursement of the fund was part of the ongoing World Bank-assisted Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (REDISSE) project, which is coordinated by the NCDC to bridge funding gap at state levels for the implementation of the COVID-19 response and incidence action plan.

While noting that Kwara is one of the first few states to receive the fund after it was certified fit for the financial support on account of its COVID-19 efforts, he said the REDISSE project was to implement critical and time sensitive priority activities related to the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 response fund for states will cover the priority activities in areas such as training, workshops, meetings, seminar, procurement of goods and services, operating costs, consultancy/non-consultancy services,” the statement reads.

The post COVID-19: Kwara gets N100m World Bank support appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...