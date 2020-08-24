COVID-19: Lagos health commissioner tests positive

The man leading the battle against coronavirus in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has tested positive for the virus.

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, tested positive for the virus, an official announced Monday.

Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information in the state, confirmed this development.

Announcing the status on his Twitter handle, Mr Omotosho wrote that the health commissioner tested positive after coming in close contact with persons feeling unwell.

“The Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.

“Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures. However, he is doing well with no symptoms,” Mr Omotosho wrote.

He added that Mr Abayomi will self-isolate in his home for 14 days, while adhering to the protocol of the home-based strategy in Lagos State.

“The Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health,” he wrote.