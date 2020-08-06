COVID-19: Lagos reels out guidelines for reopening of Mosques, Churches

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 24 hours to the re-opening of worship centres, Lagos State Government, on Thursday, released several protocols and guidelines numbering 46 that must be observed during services in the first phase.

Also, the Lagos State government has inaugurated a 43 man Monitoring and Compliance Committees charged with the responsibility of ensuring total compliance with the stated protocols and guidelines.

Recall that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last Saturday, announced the reopening of worship centres across the state which had been on lockdown for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor announced that places of worship would be reopened on August 7, 2020, for Muslim worshippers and on Sunday, August 9, for Christian worshippers but only at 50 per cent of their capacity.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, disclosed this after closed-door stakeholders meeting with both Muslim and Christian leaders at Alausa, Ikeja and inauguration ceremony of members of the monitoring and compliance committee.

