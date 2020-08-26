Covid-19 : Lagos State Has Passed The Peak Of The Pandemic Says Commissioner For Health Professor Akin Abayomi

Professor Akin Abayomi the Lagos state Commissioner For Health , today revealed that the state has passed the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic and is currently on the flattening stage.

The commissioner revealed this today during an Interview and also shared it on his official Twitter page. In his radio interview this morning, the commissioner said from the government’s observations,Lagos state has passed the worst of the pandemic. He explained that the lockdown was not effective in a country like Lagos who is the commercial hub of the country.

Akin Abayomi stated that Lagos state has a sample collection is located in every local government in the country. He appreciated the governor for his effort in staying on top of the pandemic and managing it the best way possible.

Recall that the street journal reported that the Lagos state Commissioner For Health is currently battling the viral disease.

”Lagos might be at its peak in the #COVID19 pandemic but it’s not over yet as we may see an escalation of positive cases. However, until we see a decline in number of positives cases we shouldn’t relent. We believe the lockdown was not effective because of the reality of a city where people go out to fend for themselves on a daily basis. If not you replace a health crisis with an economic crisis. Concerning the number of positive results seen this period, we have sample collection centers in every local government in Lagos, so the more we test the more cases we find. If there are no more positivity then the outbreak is slowing down. So our observation is that Lagos have past the worst of the pandemic, it has past the peak of the pandemic and is now on the flattening stage and over time will experience a down slope of the virus then the end of #COVID19. There are two categories of testing, ‘the need to know’ for people who have shown symptoms and are a public health concern and ‘the want to know’ – those who as a result of business want to get back to work and want to know if they are safe.” he said

Like this: Like Loading...