COVID-19: Nasarawa Deputy Governor shuns Assembly invitation

Linus Oota, Lafia

The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe who doubles as the state chairman, task force on COVID-19 in the state has refused to appear before the state House of Assembly Committee on COVID-19 to brief the house on how the state is taking measures to curtail the pandemic.

The Assembly Wednesday threatened to invoke all relevant sections of the Constitution to compel the state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 to appear before its Ad hoc Committee on COVID-19.

This followed the inability of the state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 members to honour the invitation extended to them by the House Ad hoc Committee on COVID-19.

Chairman of the assembly committee and member representing Lafia Central, Hon Dahiru Abdullahi Angibi who stated this while briefing newsmen at the Assembly lamented that the House through the Ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 has invited members of the state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 but instead of honouring the invitation, they went and sent the Secretariat.

He re-emphasized that the House is interested to meet with the state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 members not the members of the secretariat and asked them to go back.

He added that the House will not hesitate to use its relevant laws of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do the needful if the members of the state Task Force on COVID-19 failed to honour its further invitation.