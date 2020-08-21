COVID-19: NCDC confirms 476 new cases

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 476 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

The NCDC confirmed this through its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The agency said that seven deaths were recorded in the country.

NCDC said that till date, 50,964 cases have been confirmed, 37,569, discharged and 992 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to it, the 476 new cases are reported from 18 states.

It said that Lagos has the highest figures of 235 cases, followed by FCT with 44 cases.

Others were Kaduna (41), Borno (33), Plateau (28), Abia (13), Edo (13), Rivers (12), Imo (11), Oyo (10), Kano (9), Kwara (7), Enugu (5), Katsina (5), Gombe (4), Ogun (4), Nasarawa (1), and Zamfara (1).

The NCDC stated that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The NCDC said it remained committed to strengthening digital disease data management across states.

Meanwhile, it announced the roll-out of an automated platform to check COVID-19 negative results, in FCT after successful pilot.

“Positive cases are communicated by the state to ensure psychosocial counseling is done,“ it said.

The health agency advised Nigerians to visit the NCDC COVID-19 microsite to find the latest guidelines with useful information and advice on Health workers, Businesses, Schools, Parents and more.

“Visit covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/guideline to download,” it advised.

