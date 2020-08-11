COVID-19: Novo Nordisk supports 12 hospitals with medical equipment

By Sola Ogundipe

Medical supplies including Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, have been donated by Novo Nordisk Nigeria to 12 tertiary and secondary hospitals in support of the country’s national response to COVID-19.

The protective equipment which is to support frontline healthcare workers includes 216 boxes of face masks, 216 boxes of surgical gloves and 180 boxes of surgical headcovers.

The company’s Country Manager in Nigeria, Mr Jude Abonu, said the donation is in line with the company’s global resolve to work closely with countries, especially where it operates, as they strive to halt the spread of the virus.

“The donation is our modest way of supporting the government’s efforts to protect health workers who are in the frontline of the COVID-19 battle. This is in addition to our traditional role of ensuring that our life-saving drugs are available nationwide especially during the pandemic,” Abonu said.

Beneficiary institutions include Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, National Hospital, Abuja, Barau-Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Lagos University Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos Island General Hospital and Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos.

Abonu further assured: “Novo Nordisk will continue to focus on our core purpose of driving change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders in Nigeria.”

