COVID-19: Policewoman distributes palliatives to widows, others

About 200 widows benefited and 500 families within Aswani, Okota, and Isolo areas of Lagos State benefitted from the maiden edition of COVID-19 Outreach palliatives distributed by Aswani Divisional Police Officer, CSP Oyin Frances to cushion the impact of the gradual ease of lockdown.

The initiative code-named COVID-19 Outreach, according to the CSP, was to extend a hand of help to widows and underprivileged families whom she said were most affected by the present situation.

The palliatives also included cooked foods, which were also distributed to family members who throng out of their apartments to have their share.

The CPS explained that it was also borne out of the desire to sensitize members of the public on the need to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures outlined by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, NCDC to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the communities.

She emphasized the need for them to wash their hands regularly, observe social distancing, wear face masks, and also use hand sanitisers.

Most beneficiaries expressed surprise that such a gesture was coming from the Police.

For Mrs. Akeju Peju, a widow with five children, she said: “If someone had told me that a policeman or woman would do this, I would have had a rethink”, she said.

