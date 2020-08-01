COVID-19 positive cases drop in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

As Lagos loses 194 persons to virus so far

Shuts Eti-Osa Islotation centre

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said the state has recorded a general decrease in positive cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks combined with the increase in testing numbers.

The governor, who is also an Incident Commander, made the announcement in his 17 update on the Coronavirus situation report on the state, held at Lagos House Marina.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “In the week ending July 26, 2020, we successfully tested close to 9,000 samples in Lagos State, across the public and private sector laboratories, a 50 per cent increase from the approximately 6,000 samples tested in each of the preceding two weeks.

“We believe that this increase in testing will lead to an increase in the number of daily confirmed cases of the Virus in Lagos State.

“This is a welcome development, since our capacity to contain the pandemic depends significantly on how successful we are in identifying all the existing cases.

“I must however also mention that we have seen a general decrease in positivity rates in Lagos State over the past two weeks, which, combined with the increase in testing numbers, paints a very encouraging picture of the outcome of our response strategy.”

He promised to continue fine-tuning efforts and strategies to build on successes and close any existing gaps.

“We are patterning our response strategy after Mumbai, India, which like Lagos is a densely populated mega-city with similar demographic and climatic conditions. I must however say that we are also recording similar results in terms of our successes,” he stated.

While sympathising with families of those who have lost loved ones in recent times, noted that at Friday July 31, 2020, the state had a total of 15,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 10,835 recovered and discharged persons.

“We have sadly now lost 194 persons to the virus. This leaves us with 1,813 active cases in community and 96 under management across various isolation centres in Lagos State.”

Sanwo-Olu said the stare remained the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, but has set a national example in terms of the efficiency of testing, tracing, treatment, and partnerships with the private sector and the Federal Government.

He continued: “We now have two pathways through which confirmed cases are managed: either through our Home-Based Strategy, or in designated COVID Care Centres.

“Those people in the Home Care category are being supported medically with COVID Care Packs, and psychologically through counselling teams available via the call centre 08000CORONA,” he said.

Eti-Osa Islotation centre

On closure of Isolation centres, Sanwo-Olu said: “In terms of our Isolation Centers, we have since, last night, (Friday, July 31) shut down Eti-Osa Isolation Centre and will be shutting down our Agidingbi Isolation Centre and moving all the patients there to our soon to be commissioned IndoCentre.

“Furthermore, our Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba is now also gradually being reverted back to its status as a hospital to cater to all forms of infectious diseases.

“The Ca-Covid dedicated tent on the IDH grounds will however remain strictly for COVID-19 cases. In June, we further expanded COVID-19 testing capacity in Lagos with the accreditation of seven private laboratories.”

