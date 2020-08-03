COVID-19: PTF, INEC working on elections protocols- PTF Chairman

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are currently working out the guidelines and protocols for the forthcoming elections in Nigeria.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman PTF on COVID-19, made this known on Monday in Abuja.

Mustapha said: “The national response will continue to guide the adoption of the sector’s specific guidelines and protocols.

“This is just as the PTF is currently concluding discussions with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the appropriate guidelines to be adopted for elections in some parts of the country.

“The elections will begin with the Aug. 8 by-election in Nasarawa State, to be followed by Edo and Ondo State elections in September and October respectively.

“I, therefore, wish to use this opportunity to implore parties’ leaders, aspirants, members and their supporters to remain mindful of the virulent nature of COVID-19 during electioneering and other election processes.

“We need to remain alive to enjoy the benefits of our democracy.”

He also stated that the PTF would continue to push forward with the community engagement, risk communication and support to the states.

“There is an ongoing surveillance in the high-burden local government areas, just as we ramp up our precision efforts.

“Similarly, the Federal Government is supporting the states to firm up their Incidence Action Plans, preparatory to their accessing the World Bank facility for the fight against COVID-19,” Mustapha said.

Meanwhile, the SGF said that the PTF would submit its Sixth Interim Report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, subject to the President’s approval, the report would be presented with the way forward to Nigerians at the next briefing on Aug. 6.

