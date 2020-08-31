COVID-19: PTF warns against hasty reopening of schools

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned States against rushing to reopen schools.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, cited how such haste escalated COVID-19 management situation in some other countries.

Mustapha advised it would be in the best interest of Nigeria to stick to the pattern proven effective since the national response was launched.

According to him: “It is in the above context that the PTF appreciates the on-going calls for re-opening of the education sector and indeed some sub-nationals are already making preparations for such.

“Whilst the PTF does not discourage making such preparations, we need to be guided by experiences from countries such as Germany, France, the United States and the UK where opening of schools in some cities led to an increase in confirmed cases and fatalities.”

He further hinted more sectors of the economy may soon be reopened, especially as the nation would be entering a new phase of the eased lockdown.

He said the PTF would present its recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari this week, which will determine the next phase in the national response.

He noted the last three weeks had shown slowdown in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, noting that, in the last four months of testing, the lowest daily figure of confirmed cases (138) was reported on 30th August 2020.

The PTF boss however urged caution and vigilance on the declining numbers as he noted that the virus is still potent and very dangerous.