Covid-19 Regulations: FCTA warns public schools against non-compliance

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has warned principals of government-owned secondary schools in the territory against non-compliance with Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Chairman, FCTA Ministerial Enforcement Taskforce on Covid-19 Restrictions, Ikharo Attah gave the warning on Thursday during an inspection tour of some schools in Kubwa, Dutsen Alhaji, and Gwarinpa Housing estate.

The taskforce which visited some government-owned and private schools were unhappy with the compliance level in some of the government-owned schools.

Specifically, at the Junior Secondary School Kubwa 3 located inside Kubwa Model Primary school in Phase 3, the taskforce frowned at the poor compliance level by both teachers and students as most of them carried on without facemasks.

When the task force visited the Baptist High Kubwa, the team inspected the classrooms, clinic, and isolation centre.

The FCTA task force also visited Government Girls College, Dutsen Alhaji where the vice-principal, Mr Yusuf Barde who conducted the taskforce members round they school noted that “the reason for the high level of compliance in this school is because we are committed to safety. This is a female boarding school and we don’t want to put the lives of the students at risk”.

Addressing journalists at the end of the tour, Attah who said the compliance level was encouraging in some of the schools, however, warned that, “Principals and management team of public-owned schools must ensure full compliance with the guidelines. In private schools, the compliance level is near one hundred per cent. While most government schools are doing well, few are not serious at all.

“What we all saw today at Junior Secondary School Kubwa 3 is quite disheartening. Principals and their management team in all government schools must do the needful”.

While interacting with the students, The taskforce chairman advised them to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines and study hard as the examinations are just days away.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Covid-19 Regulations: FCTA warns public schools against non-compliance appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...