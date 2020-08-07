COVID-19 response: World Bank approves $114m loan for Nigeria

The World Bank has approved $114 million loan to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on Friday.

The $114m loan comes in the form of a $100 million loan and a $14 million grant to be split between Nigeria’s 36 states and federal-level procurement of medical equipment, tests and medicine.

Africa’s most populous country has recorded more than 45,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 930 deaths, but low levels of testing have left a muddy picture of the outbreak’s severity.

“Nigeria has ramped up its efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, but more needs to done at the state level, which are at the front line of the response,” Shubham Chaudhuri, the World Bank’s director for Nigeria, said in its statement on Friday

Meanwhile, Senior Pastors of Lagos-based church, Daystar Christian Centre, Sam and Nike Adeyemi, says members of their church will not resume congregational worship on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

This was contained in a statement released by the church on Friday titled, ‘Update On Resumption Of Physical Services’.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had last week okayed the reopening of worship centres in the state effective August 7 after over four months of closure due to lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor had approved that Muslim faithful could start attending congregational worships in mosques from Friday while Christians could also start attending physical church services from Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu also advised worshippers to obey health protocol during services including physical distancing, use of face masks and good hygiene practice.

But the couple, who co-founded the church in 1995, said they would continue to hold online services until it is safe to reopen their expansive auditorium located in the Oregun area of the state as well as other outlets around the country.

