COVID-19: Spike in cases causes bed space fears in South Korea

A second-wave spike in the coronavirus cases in South Korea has led to fears that Seoul may be running out of hospital beds, Reuters reported Saturday.

South Korea has had 16 consecutive days of triple-digit rises in new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, most of them in and around the capital.

As a result, health officials said that just 4.5% of hospital beds in the greater Seoul area were available for critical cases.

More than 1,000 cases have been traced to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, the centre of the second wave of infections. Its head, Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, who opposes the government, has contracted the virus.

The country’s total reported number of COVID-19 cases has now reached 19,400, including 321 deaths.

To make matters worse, almost 16,000 doctors have been on strike since Aug. 21. They walked out in a fight over the government’s plans to increase the number of doctors to deal with crises like the coronavirus.

Health officials filed a police complaint against at least 10 doctors and extended a back-to-work order for doctors.

The striking doctors have volunteered at temporary testing centres to help with the outbreak, but major hospitals have had delays and disruptions since their walkout, Reuters said.

Vanguard