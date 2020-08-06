Daily News

COVID-19 testing of students before resumption not compulsory, says PTF

Nigeria’s Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 said testing of students before resumption is not compulsory while the country continues to battle the global pandemic. “The PTF does not recommend testing of students before they resume school,” PTF national coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu said on Wednesday while briefing journalists. Aliyu, however, said there should be strict […]

