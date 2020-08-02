Covid-19: ‘What the church needs to do’

The Pastor in Charge of Divine Mercy Baptist Church, Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos, Rev Femi Popoola in an interview speaks on government’s handling of the pandemic and the need for Christians to intensify prayers on the pandemic and praise God at all situations. Excerpt by Adeola Ogunlade

For the past six month, the world has been focused on the Coronavirus pandemic. So far, are you satisfied with government response to the pandemic?

The government response was not impressive. People were asked to stay at home during the total lockdown and there was a lot of hunger in the whole nation; people were hungry, people were angry because for the first time we were asked to stay at home: no provision, nothing unlike in other places where the social welfare is functional.

Also, during that period as well, we saw the law enforcement agency using that platform to rake money in again. So, all these things makes it so unimpressive the way the government have responded to the pandemic.

Let’s agree government response is poor based on limited knowledge and information about COVID-19. How should the church relate with the new normal occasioned by the pandemic?

Definitely God is in control of everything that happens and that the church belongs to God; and before Jesus Christ left the earth he has already said that whatever happens the gate of hell shall not prevail against the church. And this is not the first time the whole world is witnessing pandemic.

So, in all the pandemic that have taken place, the church have survived. This time also, with time – it may not be immediate but with time the church will definitely come out of it.

And as we are praying we know that God is the one in control of everything; God knows how to rescue us from it. And again we are hearing news of the discovery of vaccine to combat this pandemic.

So, in all of these things we know that God is going to make it work together not only for the good of the church, but for the good of all.

In a bid to curb the spread and contain the pandemic, government took the lockdown option on businesses, worship centres and other event centres: What lessons has the pandemic taught the church, five months after lockdown?

There are so many lessons – the first thing is that for long some people in some quarters have believed that until the church come together worship cannot take place.

I think this pandemic have actually prove that to be wrong – we know now that it is not until we gather that the church can actually influence the society that we are living in. Then two: I think it has also taught us that anything can happen at anytime.

So, we should always be prepared, and in addition to that, its also here to let us know that when it come to the business of the church; it is not only about taking care of the body, but it is about the condition of the soul at every point in time – that the soul is so important and we must not do anything to neglect the need to take care of the soul at all time.

The death rate from this pandemic in Nigeria is just 2 percent; does this call for National Thanksgiving?

Well, even if it is one percent; the bible teaches us that in all things we should give thanks. That you are still alive, whether pandemic or no pandemic people will die definitely, but death will not prevent us from thanking God. So, we need to thank God – whatever the situation or circumstances may be; we must thank God.

Covid-19: 'What the church needs to do'

