Covid committee hears ‘significant peaks’ coming soon to Ireland

Local spikes in infection followed by targeted response measures is the “new reality” faced by the country, the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee has been told.

Giving evidence to the Committee, Health Service Executive chief executive Paul Reid said that while there had been a focus on a second surge, “the reality is that what we are seeing in the country right now is probably what we are going to be living with for the future with this virus.”

“We are going to see significant peaks, and, we hope, significant troughs very soon and those changes may not always be national,” Mr Reid told the Green Party’s Steven Matthews. “That is the new reality for us in terms of living with this virus and the transmission we have seen to date.”

He said the health service is therefore not focusing as much on preparing for mass scaling up or down of resources that might be demanded by a second surge, but that “our focus is now around agility, how we adapt, scale up and scale down, and how we try to get back to our services.”

Mr Reid said the HSE is working on a plan on how the health service will function during the winter and into 2021. “It is not just about a winter plan and what we would normally do have to do in winter,” he said. “It is about how we and our services cope, how we protect the public, our patients and our staff with Covid virus, and about the level the virus reaches at different stages.”

He said there was “significant funding” in place supporting initiatives that were put in place early during the pandemic, and is finalising plans “for a set of funding that will see us through the winter and through 2021.”

This will involve a range of significant, different approaches aiming to keep people out of hospitals,” he said.

Asked about Phil Hogan’s compliance with HSE advice, Mr Reid declined to comment directly, but the HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, said that the advice from the State is clear and it is that people coming into Ireland restrict their movements irrespective of the results of tests performed in the Republic or elsewhere.

The committee also heard that only around half of close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 are turning up for their second test for the virus, the Health Service Executive have said.

While the HSE said numbers are improving, especially for those taking advantage of their first testing appointment, the figure drops off for the second test among the very young and the very elderly in particular, the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee was told today.

Niamh O’Beirne, who is the HSE’s lead on testing strategy, told Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd that close contacts are referred for two tests – on “day zero” and again a week later, known as “day seven” tests.

“Somewhere between 70 and 80 per cent of people will show up for day zero tests, and on occasion it gets closer to 85 per cent,” she said. “On the day 7 tests, it is closer to 50 per cent. Looking at the age profiles, the cohorts who agave the most difficulty tend to be the very young and the more elderly,” she said.

She added that the HSE is examining different tests for children, including saliva tests, “to make it an easier appointment to attend”.

The HSE were also questioned extensively about the State’s testing regime, as well as new specific testing programmes focused on the meat industry. The Committee heard that the median turnaround time for a test to be completed is now 2.2 days, and the average is 2.4 days.

So far, three meat plants with a workforce of 2,254 have been tested, and a total of 50,000 employees will be covered by the serial testing programme, Mr Reid told Deputy Pádraig O’Sullivan. In direct provision centres, which will also be covered by a rolling – or “serial” – testing programme, some 8,000 residents and staff will be covered. This is on top of around 30,000 staff and residents in nursing homes, the committee was told.

He said that serial testing “gives a lot of reassurance” but warned that it comes at a “very significant cost and absorbs a lot of resources”. “It is not the major tool with which we can protect the public,” he said, emphasising the importance of public health measures over testing as a way of controlling the virus. The HSE confirmed that the State is picking up the cost of testing in meat plants, but that where private testing is commissioned by individual factories, it is not covered by the exchequer.