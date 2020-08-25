Covington Catholic teen Nick Sandmann’s settlement with CNN was nearly revealed in court quirk

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

The Covington Catholic High School teen’s settlement amount with CNN was nearly disclosed due to a quirk in court rules, but will now remain confidential after the pandemic delayed scheduled hearings until after his 18th birthday.

Nick Sandmann, who is scheduled to address the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, reached the confidential settlement with CNN in January, after suing the network for $275 million and saying it defamed him in coverage of a viral video last year.

The settlement amount was nearly disclosed through a Kenton County, Kentucky probate case because, at the time, Sandmann was a minor and couldn’t claim the money directly, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Due to court delays in the coronavirus pandemic, Sandmann recently turned 18 and, no longer a minor, was able to claim the money himself, according to court documents.

Sandmann was among the students from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky who were participating in the March For Life anti-abortion rally in Washington DC in January 2019.

Footage of his face-off with Nathan Phillips, who was participating in a separate demonstration supporting Native American rights, spread widely online.

Both Sandmann, who was wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ cap, and Phillips later said they were trying to defuse tensions among three separate groups participating in various demonstrations, including Black Hebrew Israelites who had arrived apparently to counter-protest the Native Americans.

Video of the encounter showed Phillips walking up to Sandmann and standing very close to him, with Sandmann staring, and at times smiling, as Phillips sang and banged a drum in his face.

Sandmann later settled lawsuits against CNN and other media outlets, saying that they had taken the video clip out of context to falsely accuse him and other Covington students of taunting and intimidating Phillips.

The Kentucky teen is among Tuesday’s scheduled speakers at the virtual Republican National Convention.

Sandmann will urge voters to reelect President Donald Trump in his speech during the gathering’s second night, when the theme is ‘Land of Opportunity.’

Sandmann, who now identifies himself on Twitter as a spokesman for the Transylvania University College Republicans, tweeted that he couldn’t express ‘enough about how excited I am to be apart of this years RNC!’

He will be featured along with first lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the convention focuses on many hot-button issues, including abortion and Middle East policy, and portrays Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as too extreme to win November’s election.

“We need to keep talking about Joe Biden´s radical policies,” Trump reelection campaign manager Bill Stepien said during an online interview with Politico on Tuesday.

“The more we talk about the Democrat policies being pushed by Joe Biden and the radical fringe of his party, the better we are. The more our standing improves in this race.”

Last month, a lawyer for Sandmann vowed to take additional legal action against CNN and the Washington Post for allegedly breaching confidentiality agreements under the settlements they made in the initial lawsuits.

Attorney Lin Wood put the outlets back in his crosshairs as he accused CNN anchor Brian Stetler and a Post reporter of breaking confidentiality by tweeting speculation about the settlements.