Crack in Bauchi govt, as pro-Dogara comissioner resigns

The crack in Governor Bala Mohammed’s cabinet became manifest following Wednesday’s resignation of his Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Hon. Mohammed Al-Hassan Sadiq.

The commissioner, who thanked Governor Mohammed for giving him an opportunity to serve in his cabinet, described his resignation as “voluntary.”

His resignation letter dated August 19, 2020, he said he was resigning his membership of the Executive Council of the Bauchi State Government, having had the rare privilege to serve in such an exalted position.

Although the commissioner did not state his reasons for quitting, he praised Governor Mohammed’s estranged godfather and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara for “his support and role he played in influencing” his appointment and performance as commissioner.

For inexplicable reasons, the Bauchi Governor has had a sour relationship with his former boss Dogara over what many describe as political differences after the governor, riding on Dogara’s support, defeated a sitting Governor in the 2019 general elections. The relationship got worse in the wake of Dogara’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The Guardian gathered that part of the immediate reasons for the commissioner’s sudden resignation was the mutual suspicion that was triggered by Sadiq’s overt loyalty to Dogara. A source close to both parties told The Guardian that the Governor and some members of his cabinet were no longer comfortable with Mr Sadiq as a result of his overt loyalty to the former speaker.

He was, therefore, said to have been stripped of control in critical agencies germane to his functions as commissioner.

One of the sources close to both Dogara and Governor Mohammed said the speaker was pencilled down for sack as punishment for his perceived loyalty to the governor’s former political ‘mentor,’ an allegation those close to the Governor debunked.

“He was the only person that was appointed in government among the scores of people nominated by HE (Dogara) and now, knowing he is our loyalist, they took away all agencies from his ministry and rendered him totally redundant, preparatory to sacking him,” a source disclosed.

Sadiq, in his resignation, said: “It was a rare privilege to have served my state in such an exalted position. I thank H.E the Executive Governor – Sen. Bala A. Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) for the wonderful opportunity accorded to me. In the same vein, I must appreciate my boss H.E, the Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara for his usual support and the role he played in influencing same.

I sincerely thank all my colleagues in the EXCO and the Ministry, whom we have worked with as a formidable team.

I have enjoyed the understanding of my family at such a trying time.

I beseech God to forgive all my wrongs and the general public/colleagues to pardon me.

“I urge you to help me, pray God to grant me success, contentment and peace of mind in my new endeavour.”

It is suspected that the commissioner’s resignation could signpost deft political moves in the weeks to come.

