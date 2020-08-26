Crime now a huge industry, says police chief

Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin, and Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

KWARA State police commissioner Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday said that crime has become a huge industry in Nigeria.

Mr. Egbetokun added that the industry is tempting and employing the unemployed in many states of the federation.

He was speaking in Ilorin, the state capital, at the inauguration of the state community policing advisory committee.

“Crime has become a huge industry accepting all-comers, attracting the greedy and absorbing the get-rich-quick, while constantly tempting and, most of the time, employing the unemployed in our population.

“The crime industry is getting bigger and more sophisticated by the day. Unfortunately, its only products are criminals terrorising and causing insecurity in our communities.”

Egbetokun said that 50 persons from each of the 16 local government areas of the state would be members of the community policing advisory committee.

Inagurating the commitee members, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq called for collaboration of everyone in strengthening the community policing initiative to bring an end to security challenges in the country.

On Tuesday, five persons were arraigned in Ekiti State on charges of belonging to a secret cult.

In Osun, a man was arraigned in court for breaking into two worship centres of Deeper Life Bible Church and Christ Apostolic Church where he allegedly stole a keyboard, sound mixer, guitars, and a television set totalling N632,000.