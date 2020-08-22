Criticism Doesn’t Change The Fact That Buhari Is Working – Adesina

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said that criticising the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration cannot erase the gains that have been made.

Mr Adesina made the remarks during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“In a country of 200 million people, you will always have critics,” Adesina said. “Even in a home of five, ten people not all of them will agree on the direction and things to do and how to do it.

“So you will always have those who won’t agree with certain things, but it does not change the fact that government is at work and it continues to do what it has set out to achieve for the country.”

He said while the country continues to face security challenges, the Buhari administration has worked hard to reduce threats to life and properties across the nation.

A file photo of Mr Femi Adesina.

“There are security challenges in the country,” he said. “You can’t rejoice when you have a loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties. But is relative to say it is worsening. We are not where we were.”

Mr Adesina noted that there was room for improvement among Ministers, who are scheduled to hold a retreat with the President in September.

“I am proud of this government,” he said. “I am proud that I am a partaker, that I am an insider. I believe that it is genuinely serving the country and to the best of its ability.”

Mr Adesina said while some Nigerians have chosen to play politics with criticising the administration, others have shown understanding.

“In a democracy, you are responsible for the people,” he said. “But you have people who are playing politics with development, security, and loss of lives.

“But those who understand what is happening in the country show that understanding and they know that government is working on these things and it is a work that will be accomplished; those who are playing politics, is another kettle of fish.”